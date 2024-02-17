Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 45,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 108.24% and a negative net margin of 966.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

