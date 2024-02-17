Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 511,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,243 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDBW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

