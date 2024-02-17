Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.62.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$80.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

