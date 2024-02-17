Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.93.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$822.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -21.18%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

