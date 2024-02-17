Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 747.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

