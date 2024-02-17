Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

AKAM opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

