Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £148.99 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($188.17).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Roger Stott acquired 50 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($190.07).

On Monday, December 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($189.14).

AJ Bell Price Performance

LON:AJB opened at GBX 322.20 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.32. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.40 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

AJB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.67) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Further Reading

