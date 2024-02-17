BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

BB stock opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip Gordon Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.