Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DND. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.8 %
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.82%.
Insider Activity at Dye & Durham
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. Insiders have purchased 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
