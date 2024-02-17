Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.30. The firm has a market cap of C$57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6411379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

