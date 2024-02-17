National Bankshares Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$195.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Cormark increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$180.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$158.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

