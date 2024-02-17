Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 69,021 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

RBKB stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

