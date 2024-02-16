Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 509,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,394,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.63. 10,111,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,647,137. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

