Raymond James Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $225.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.19.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.6 %

AMAT stock traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.