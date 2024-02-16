QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $39.18 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,182,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.55. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

