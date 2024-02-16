Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $41,346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,461,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 819,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.50. 896,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.04.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

