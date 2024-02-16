Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
