Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,807,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,834,000 after purchasing an additional 116,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.77. 650,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66. The company has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

