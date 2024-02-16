QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.72. The company had a trading volume of 499,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

