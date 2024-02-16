Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.77.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $15.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.34. 10,639,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

