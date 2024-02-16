Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $211.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.77.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $15.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.36. 10,711,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.