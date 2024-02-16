Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $465.95 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,522,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,950,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.83% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,038 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

