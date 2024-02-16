QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on AMGN
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $285.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.90 and a 200 day moving average of $275.73. The company has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.