Prudential PLC Acquires 17,547 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.0 %

SLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 1,693,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,092,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

