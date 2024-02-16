Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,571 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

BA opened at $204.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.