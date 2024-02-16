Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $199.75. 44,779,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,252,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.48. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $636.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

