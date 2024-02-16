Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 219,261 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,530,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114,994. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

