Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,145,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,714,976 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.93% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,553,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.