Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $187.66, but opened at $202.02. Applied Materials shares last traded at $199.17, with a volume of 4,954,126 shares traded.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

