United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.66. 1,244,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average is $156.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.