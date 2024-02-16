Prudential PLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.19. 741,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,768. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.