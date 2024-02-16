Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $589.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,637. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.69. The stock has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.