QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $90.46 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $90,461,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.61. 820,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

