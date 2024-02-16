Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

PGR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. 790,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $191.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

