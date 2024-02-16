Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.82. 123,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.