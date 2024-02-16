Korea Investment CORP Buys 71,693 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.14. 147,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average is $353.25. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.