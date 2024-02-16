Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,209,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. 440,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,920. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

