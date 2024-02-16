Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $620,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 1,812,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

