Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,480,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,309,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $2,011,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,278,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $99.83. 455,110 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

