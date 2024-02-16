Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,533,527 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,533,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,785,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 565,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

