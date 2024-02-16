Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.33. 430,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,005,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

