Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 149,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $2,519,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35.1% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 80.8% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $199.75. 44,779,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,252,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

