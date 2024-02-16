Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of American Express worth $86,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.92. 777,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,627. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $214.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Read More
