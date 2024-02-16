WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. 2,708,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,593. The company has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

