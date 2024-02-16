Prudential PLC Sells 4,894 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

MS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,632. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

