Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 3,194,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

