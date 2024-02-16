Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,343 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 59,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VCSH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. 2,038,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,826. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
