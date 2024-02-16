Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $92.15 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.14% of MakeMyTrip worth $92,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 444.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. 218,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,326. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

