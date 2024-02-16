Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.680-3.740 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,217,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552,694 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

