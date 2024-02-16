Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 294,179 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,025,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.66. 296,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,956. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average of $249.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $277.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

